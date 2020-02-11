The Strokes have shared ‘At The Door’, the first track from their upcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’, as well as confirming details of an intimate London show next week.

The slow-burning single comes ahead of ‘The New Abnormal’‘s arrival on April 10, via Cult Records / Columbia. It marks their first album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’.

A new music video also accompanies the contemplative track, and it appears to be heavily influenced by cult ’80s cartoon Masters of The Universe.

Advertisement

The painting ‘Bird of Money’ by legendary US street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat also graces the record’s cover. Check that out below, alongside the tracklisting for ‘The New Abnormal’.

1. The Adults Are Talking

2. Selfless

3. Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus

4. Bad Decisions

5. Eternal Summer

6. At The Door

7. Why Are Sundays So Depressing

8. Not The Same Anymore

9. Ode To The Mets