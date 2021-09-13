The Strokes have been announced as a headliner of Lancashire’s Lytham Festival 2022.

Next year’s event, which will expand to a 10-day festival instead of the usual five, will see the US indie rock legends take to the stage on Friday, July 8.

They join Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Lionel Richie and Tears For Fears in the headline slots across the festival (June 28-July 10, 2022).

Advertisement

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 9am BST this Friday (September 17) here.

The festival, which is held at Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green in Lytham St Anne’s,

Lancashire, is to announce the remaining three headliners soon. Support acts are also to be revealed.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Lytham Festival 2022 is going to be huge and we can’t wait. We already had first class headliners lined up and now we have added to that bill with one of the most formidable rock bands of our time, The Strokes.

“With three more headliners still to announce we have a very big event in the making for 2022 and look forward to welcoming around 200,000 people to enjoy live music once again on our wonderful Lytham Green.

“Moving to 10 nights means we can bring 10 world-class headliners to our festival so keep your eyes peeled and make sure you don’t miss out on what is going to be a very memorable event.”

Advertisement

In other news, The Strokes recently previewed a new song called ‘Starting Again’ in a commercial for New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.