The Style Council announce career-spanning ‘Long Hot Summers’ anthology

The Style Council have announced that they’ll release ‘Long Hot Summers’, a career spanning anthology, next month.

The anticipated look back at the Paul Weller band takes its name from the group’s biggest hit, and comes both endorsed and co-compiled by the Modfather himself.

Other highlights on the new offering include the band’s debut top five single ‘Speak Like A Child’, alongside a series of other hits including ‘You’re The Best Thing’, ‘Ever Changing Moods’ and ‘Shout To The Top’.

Fans will also get the chance to experience two unreleased tracks for the first time – a demo of the top five single ‘My Ever Changing Moods’ with added strings, and the five-minute version of ‘Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse’.

The release coincides with a new Sky Arts documentary about the band, also released on October 30, featuring interviews with the band, their fans and collaborators.

‘Long Hot Summers’ will also feature a selection of rare photos, a new essay by Lois Wilson and sleeve notes from Martin Freeman – a self-professed super fan of the band.

Check out the tracklisting in full below.

Disc one

1. Headstart for Happiness

2. Long Hot Summer

3. My Ever-Changing Moods

4. Walls Come Tumbling Down!

5. Party Chambers

6. Wanted (or Waiter, There’s…)

7. Shout to the Top!

8. It Just Came to Pieces in My Hands

9. Come to Milton Keynes

10. Why I Went Missing

11. Waiting

12. Ghosts Of Dachau

13. Down in the Seine

14. The Paris Match

15. Boy Who Cried Wolf

16. Life at a Top People’s Health Farm

17. Homebreakers

18. Dropping Bombs On The Whitehouse (Extended version)

Disc two

1. Speak Like a Child

2. The Lodgers (Or She Was Only…)

3. Money Go Round

4. You're the Best Thing

5. How She Threw It All Away

6. A Man of Great Promise

7. The Piccadilly Trail

8. A Solid Bond in Your Heart

9. All Gone Away

10. Sweet Loving Ways

11. Promised Land

12. Have You Ever Had It Blue

13. It Didn’t Matter

14. Spin’ Drifting

15. Here’s One That Got Away

16. A Woman’s Song

17. Changing of the Guard

18. My Ever-Changing Moods (Demo)

19. Shout To The Top (Instrumental)

In June, Weller released his 26th solo studio album, ‘Only Sunset’.