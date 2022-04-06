The Subways have released an “ecstatic” and “destructive” new single, ‘You Kill My Cool’. Listen to the track below.

The Hertfordshire indie punks also shared that the love song is from their fifth studio album, which they confirmed will be released later this year.

Along with the new music news, the band announced that following the departure of their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan, Camille Phillips of The Ramonas will be playing drums as a permanent addition to the band’s line-up.

“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said of the bold new track.

Lunn added: “I recognised a self-effacement in this feeling, as it was a willing submission or surrender that was as much destructive as it was productive. You become ecstatic, beside yourself, and not what you were before. Time stops but moves too quickly, you grow but you also diminish, you feel pleasure alongside immense pain.

“The one you love is more than just a single number amongst seven-billion others, more than a profile picture or a name by which you call them. They’re godlike—and with such power, they can send you to a state of nirvana and they can demolish you. Either of which continues to enthral.”

With a new record coming later this year, the band is set for a run of UK headline tour dates in September and October. Tickets will be available here on Friday (April 8).

The excursion features appearances at Truck Festival, Standon Calling, High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival and Southsea Victorious. See a full list of dates below.

EU Tour Dates + Festival Appearances:

MAY

20 – Bremen – Schlachthof

21 – Braunschweig – Westand

23 – Hamburg – Markthalle

24 – Cologne – Kantine

25 – Frankfurt – Batschkapp

26 – Karlsruhe – Substage

28th – Kronach – DIE FESTUNG ROCKT

29th – Munch – Technikumthe

JUNE

June 1st – Leipzig – UT Connewitz

June 2nd – Dresden – Beatpol

June 3rd – Berlin – Columbiatheatre

June 4th – Amsterdam – Bitterzort

July 2nd – Bournemouth – HIGH TIDE FESTIVAL

July 21st – Hertfordshire – STANDON CALLING FESTIVAL

July 22nd – Oxford – TRUCK FESTIVAL

July 23rd – Skipton – GATEWAYS FESTIVAL

AUGUST

August 18th – GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL

August 20th – CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FEST

August 27th – SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL

2022 UK Headline Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

21 – Sunderland – Independent

22 – Glasgow – King Tuts

23 – Stoke – The Sugarmill

24 – Manchester – O2 Ritz

29 – London – Electric Ballroom

30 – Brighton – Chalk

OCTOBER

1 – Cambridge – Mash

2 – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

Tickets are on sale Friday (April 8) here.

Last year, the band signed to Alcopop! Records and shared the first preview of their forthcoming album with the Black Lives Matter-inspired single ‘Fight’.

“’Fight’ is a letter in two parts: a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of colour, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism,” said Lunn of the track.

The band’s fifth album, and their first since 2015’s self-titled LP, is reportedly in the works.

Earlier this year, frontman Billy Lunn shared a statement apologising for “shitty decisions” and revealing a Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis.

Taking to Twitter on February 20, Lunn shared a message to “fully disclose these last few years to you, now that I feel I’m finally on the right track”.

Lunn added: “Yes, I have BPD, but I’m the one who made the shitty decisions. I want to apologise to every single person I have hurt with my actions. Most of all, I want to apologise to my wife, who I love to very much. Billy.”