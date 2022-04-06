The Subways have released an “ecstatic” and “destructive” new single, ‘You Kill My Cool’. Listen to the track below.
The Hertfordshire indie punks also shared that the love song is from their fifth studio album, which they confirmed will be released later this year.
Along with the new music news, the band announced that following the departure of their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan, Camille Phillips of The Ramonas will be playing drums as a permanent addition to the band’s line-up.
“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said of the bold new track.
Lunn added: “I recognised a self-effacement in this feeling, as it was a willing submission or surrender that was as much destructive as it was productive. You become ecstatic, beside yourself, and not what you were before. Time stops but moves too quickly, you grow but you also diminish, you feel pleasure alongside immense pain.
“The one you love is more than just a single number amongst seven-billion others, more than a profile picture or a name by which you call them. They’re godlike—and with such power, they can send you to a state of nirvana and they can demolish you. Either of which continues to enthral.”
With a new record coming later this year, the band is set for a run of UK headline tour dates in September and October. Tickets will be available here on Friday (April 8).
The excursion features appearances at Truck Festival, Standon Calling, High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival and Southsea Victorious. See a full list of dates below.
EU Tour Dates + Festival Appearances:
MAY
20 – Bremen – Schlachthof
21 – Braunschweig – Westand
23 – Hamburg – Markthalle
24 – Cologne – Kantine
25 – Frankfurt – Batschkapp
26 – Karlsruhe – Substage
28th – Kronach – DIE FESTUNG ROCKT
29th – Munch – Technikumthe
JUNE
June 1st – Leipzig – UT Connewitz
June 2nd – Dresden – Beatpol
June 3rd – Berlin – Columbiatheatre
June 4th – Amsterdam – Bitterzort
July 2nd – Bournemouth – HIGH TIDE FESTIVAL
July 21st – Hertfordshire – STANDON CALLING FESTIVAL
July 22nd – Oxford – TRUCK FESTIVAL
July 23rd – Skipton – GATEWAYS FESTIVAL
AUGUST
August 18th – GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL
August 20th – CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FEST
August 27th – SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL
2022 UK Headline Tour Dates:
SEPTEMBER
21 – Sunderland – Independent
22 – Glasgow – King Tuts
23 – Stoke – The Sugarmill
24 – Manchester – O2 Ritz
29 – London – Electric Ballroom
30 – Brighton – Chalk
OCTOBER
1 – Cambridge – Mash
2 – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach
Tickets are on sale Friday (April 8) here.
Last year, the band signed to Alcopop! Records and shared the first preview of their forthcoming album with the Black Lives Matter-inspired single ‘Fight’.
“’Fight’ is a letter in two parts: a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of colour, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism,” said Lunn of the track.
The band’s fifth album, and their first since 2015’s self-titled LP, is reportedly in the works.
Earlier this year, frontman Billy Lunn shared a statement apologising for “shitty decisions” and revealing a Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis.
Taking to Twitter on February 20, Lunn shared a message to “fully disclose these last few years to you, now that I feel I’m finally on the right track”.
Lunn added: “Yes, I have BPD, but I’m the one who made the shitty decisions. I want to apologise to every single person I have hurt with my actions. Most of all, I want to apologise to my wife, who I love to very much. Billy.”