The Subways’ Billy Lunn reveals BPD diagnosis, apologises for past “shitty decisions”

The Subways frontman Billy Lunn has shared a statement apologising for “shitty decisions” and revealing a Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) diagnosis.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (February 20), Lunn shared a message to “fully disclose these last few years to you, now that I feel I’m finally on the right track”.

He wrote: “You may have seen that I have been diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, and that I’m now awaiting treatment and medication. This came about following a suicide attempt last summer (2021), after I was confronted with the fact that I was cheating on my wife whilst claiming we were separated.

“This wasn’t an isolated incident,” he added. “I’ve engaged in similar patterns of behaviour with other women throughout my marriage, behaviour of which I am so eternally ashamed, and for which I am every day trying to atone.

“As well as finally being diagnosed with BPD after many damaging years, I’m now in AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), and I’ll continue striving to be and do better by being honest and dealing with my problems. And these are my problems.”

Lunn went on: “Yes, I have BPD, but I’m the one who made the shitty decisions. I want to apologise to every single person I have hurt with my actions. Most of all, I want to apologise to my wife, who I love to very much. Billy.”

Last year, The Subways signed to Alcopop! Records and shared the Black Lives Matter-inspired single ‘Fight’.

“’Fight’ is a letter in two parts: a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of colour, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism,” said Lunn of the track.

The band’s fifth album, and their first since 2015’s self-titled LP, is reportedly in the works.

