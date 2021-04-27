The Subways return with Black Lives Matter inspired single ‘Fight’

The Subways have announced their new single ‘Fight’, inspired by the band’s experience of the Black Lives Matter movement.

You can take a listen to the politically charged track below, which is being released on 7″ vinyl this Friday (April 30).

The single was written immediately after the band’s guitarist Billy Lunn attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London last summer.

“’Fight’ is a letter in two parts: a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of colour, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism,” said Lunn of the track.

“And it’s a wake-up-call to the white community that such oppressions do in fact exist, and that we must acknowledge these oppressions and fight alongside marginalised communities as allies.”

For the record’s physical release, the B-side of the 7” will feature an interview between Lunn and bandmate Charlotte Cooper with Nova Twins, in which the musicians discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, representation in music and more.

“Allyship is important, and a big part of that is stepping back and passing over the microphone to marginalised communities, so they can speak their truths,” Lunn added. The record will also come with a political activism zine created by the band.

The track also marks The Subways’ signing to Alcopop! Records. Their fifth album, and their first since 2015’s self-titled LP is expected to be announced soon.