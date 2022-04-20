The Subways share new song ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ and ‘You Kill My Cool’ video

The Subways have shared a new B-side called ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ along with a video for recent single ‘You Kill My Cool’ – check them both out below.
The band announced their return earlier this month with ‘You Kill My Cool’ and the news that their fifth studio album would be out later this year.
Along with the new music news, the band also revealed that, following the departure of their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan, Camille Phillips of The Ramonas will be playing drums as a permanent addition to the band’s line-up.
“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said of the single.
Blake Claridge, director of the video – which you can watch below – added: “I’d always wanted to do something with a perpetual motion, and in the end it was a butchered slider, many clamps, sand bags, a piece of rope, a lot of heavy lifting, a crash mat, and throwing in a Roll Rig. I like to call it the ‘Drop-Cam’ but for insurance purposes I don’t think it would catch on.”
Watch The Subways’ ‘You Kill My Cool’ video and hear new B-side ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ below.
With a new record coming later this year, the band is set for a run of UK headline tour dates in September and October. Tickets will be available here now.
The excursion features appearances at Truck Festival, Standon Calling, High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival and Southsea Victorious. See a full list of dates below.
MAY
20 – Bremen – Schlachthof
21 – Braunschweig – Westand
23 – Hamburg – Markthalle
24 – Cologne – Kantine
25 – Frankfurt – Batschkapp
26 – Karlsruhe – Substage
28th – Kronach – DIE FESTUNG ROCKT
29th – Munch – Technikumthe
JUNE
June 1st – Leipzig – UT Connewitz
June 2nd – Dresden – Beatpol
June 3rd – Berlin – Columbiatheatre
June 4th – Amsterdam – Bitterzort
July 2nd – Bournemouth – HIGH TIDE FESTIVAL
July 21st – Hertfordshire – STANDON CALLING FESTIVAL
July 22nd – Oxford – TRUCK FESTIVAL
July 23rd – Skipton – GATEWAYS FESTIVAL
AUGUST
August 18th – GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL
August 20th – CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FEST
August 27th – SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL
SEPTEMBER
21 – Sunderland – Independent
22 – Glasgow – King Tuts
23 – Stoke – The Sugarmill
24 – Manchester – O2 Ritz
29 – London – Electric Ballroom
30 – Brighton – Chalk
OCTOBER
1 – Cambridge – Mash
2 – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach
Last year, the band signed to Alcopop! Records and shared the first preview of their forthcoming album which will be their first since 2015’s self-titled LP, with the Black Lives Matter-inspired single ‘Fight’.
“’Fight’ is a letter in two parts: a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of colour, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism,” said Lunn of the track.