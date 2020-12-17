The Telescopes guitarist David Fitzgerald has died

David Fitzgerald, the former lead guitarist of The Telescopes, has died.

Fitzgerald was one of the founding members of the band, who formed in Burton-upon-Trent in 1986, alongside frontman Stephen Lawrie, guitarist/singer Jo Doran, bassist Robert Brookes and drummer Dominic Dillon.

A post on the official Telescopes Facebook page last night (December 16) paid tribute to Fitzgerald, calling him “the first noise guitarist with The Telescopes and a main protagonist of its cause from the very beginning”.

Advertisement

The band went on to thank the late guitarist for “the unforgettable memories and the incredible music he left behind and to light his way on the journey ahead,” before sharing a link to a Telescopes cover recorded by Fitzgerald’s most recent band Junkyard Liberty.

For David Fitzgerald, the first noise guitarist with The Telescopes and a main protagonist of its cause from the very… Posted by The Telescopes (Official) on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Telescopes’ Twitter account also shared some archive footage of Fitzgerald playing his guitar, writing: “Rest in noise punk soul brother”.

You can see that tribute, as well as a selection of others to Fitzgerald, below.

Rest in noise punk soul brother 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2DQrVTU37p — the telescopes (@kickthewall) December 16, 2020

RIP David Fitzgerald, formerly of The Telescopes and who joined our reformed lineup of The Emerald Down as a drummer. Very sad news. We did the comeback single without his involvement but the plan was to record an album, atleast partially, at his studio. -> — Orange Crate Art ⭐️⭐ (@OCAheaven) December 16, 2020

Rest in power — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

sad to hear about David Fitzgerald has passed away. an original guitarist from one of my favourites band all of time @kickthewall. thanks Dave from music and beautiful noise, rest in easy🖤🖤 #thetelescopes #davidfitzgerald #creationrecords #chereerecords pic.twitter.com/j9fwg4R0Nd — ☮✝☪☸✡☯☦ (@facingproblem) December 17, 2020

After releasing early singles ‘Kick the Wall’, ‘7th # Disaster’ and ‘The Perfect Needle’ (their breakthrough single), The Telescopes released their debut LP ‘Taste’ in 1989.

The band later signed to Alan McGee’s Creation label, releasing a self-titled album (later reissued as ‘#Untitled Second’) in 1992 which included the song ‘Flying’.

The Telescopes’ original line-up broke up in 1994, citing creative differences. Lawrie and Doran revived the band in 1996, before Doran left in 2006.

Lawrie still releases music under The Telescopes name, with the band set to release their latest album ‘Songs of Love And Revolution’ on February 5.