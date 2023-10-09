The The announce 2024 UK tour

The The have announced details of a new UK headline tour, set to take place in 2024. Find ticket details below.

Kicking off next September, the live shows will mark the band’s first since their hugely successful ‘The Comeback Special’ world tour in 2018. It will also include four major gigs across their home country, including a stop at the historic Alexandra Palace venue in London on September 28.

Running throughout the latter part of the month, the UK dates start with a show in Edinburgh, held at Usher Hall on September 25. Two days later, the tour resumes with a show at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton (27), followed by the aforementioned slot in London the following day.

Advertisement

The final of the newly announced UK headline shows will be held in Manchester on September 30, and will take place at The Apollo venue.

General on-sale tickets go on sale this Friday (October 13) and can be found here. Additionally, pre-sale tickets will be available this Wednesday (October 11) and available exclusively to fans who sign up for the band’s newsletter.

Although Matt Johnson is the founder and only permanent member of The The, the group features a large cast of collaborators and, as seen with their 2018 tour, the upcoming shows will bring together members from different eras of the band’s discography.

While only UK dates have been announced for now, the members assure fans they will also be heading out globally next year, as part of their ‘Ensouled’ world tour. More details of which are set to be announced shortly.

The 2018 shows marked the first time Johnson and co. had played live in 16 years, and included London shows at The Royal Albert Hall, Brixton Academy and The Troxy venues.

Advertisement

These were then followed by a world tour encompassing venues in Europe, North America and Australia.

Back in 2021, The The announced a new multi-format project called ‘The Comeback Special’, which documented their Royal Albert Hall concert from 2018, and was accompanied by a live album, film and book.