The true identity of Norway’s 2022 Eurovision entry Subwoolfer has been revealed

The identity of Norway’s Eurovision breakout stars Subwoolfer has been revealed.

The identity of the act, who represented Norway in Eurovision 2022, has been a closely guarded secret up until now.

This evening (February 4), the duo performed a new song, ‘Worst Kept Secret’ on Norway’s live final for Eurovision after which they revealed their true identities.

The duo have been revealed to be Ben Adams from nineties boyband A1 and Norwegian musician and Idol runner up, Gaute Ormåsen.

Throughout 2022, there was much speculation about the identity of the duo whose faces were concealed behind comical yellow wolf masks.

Adams said of the Eurovision experience: “It’s been the weirdest year of our lives – and keeping ‘the worst kept secret in Norway’ has been challenging! From Alan Walker to Tix to Ylvis to other randoms, the rumour mill has been a wild ride. But we rode it. One question remains…who is DJ Astronaut!? See you on the other side for Subwoolfer 2.0!”.

You can listen to their new song here:

The duo were originally 50-1 to win last year’s Eurovision in Italy with their track ‘Give That Wolf A Banana’. However, they finished the competition in 10th place with 182 points, some way off the winners, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra and UK runner up Sam Ryder.

Soon after the competition, the band posted a video of themselves around Turin performing a parody of Dolly Parton‘s famous hit ‘Jolene’.

Reviewing last year’s Eurovision night, NME wrote: “Eurovision 2022 was all about looking forward: Sam Ryder reminding us that the UK can actually win this thing, and Ukraine showing the world just how much agency it has. Yes, the contest can be silly – hello, ‘Give That Wolf A Banana’ – but it’s also strangely and fundamentally profound.”

Meanwhile, the stage design for this year’s Eurovision was revealed this week.

Designed by New York firm Yellow Studio, the stage is meant to look like a wide hug enfolding the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, where the contest is being held, reflecting the country opening its arms to Ukraine. Last year’s contest was won by Kalush Orchestra, but Ukraine were unable to host Eurovision 2023 due to its ongoing invasion by Russian forces.

The design connects the stage, performers, audience and green room as one structure, offering the contestants multiple performance locations. Per a press release, it is also designed to “demonstrate how music can transcend borders and bring people together as one unit”.

Eurovision 2023 will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday May 13. It was chosen as the host city back in October, fending off competition from Glasgow.