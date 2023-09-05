The Twang announce 2023 UK winter tour

The Twang have announced a run of shows for late 2023 – find all the details below.

The Birmingham indie rockers will be kicking off the tour in Sheffield on November 24, before making stops in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Wrexham, Wolverhampton and Leicester.

The dates will conclude with a hometown show at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on December 23. Pastel will be supporting at all gigs, with The Effenaar also joining for all dates apart from Wolverhampton, Leicester and Birmingham.

Advertisement

The Twang previously announced a trio of UK shows in London, Glasgow and Leeds for March 2024. You can see their full planned list of dates below, and find tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2023

24 – Sheffield, Leadmill

25 – London, O2 Academy Islington

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Glasgow, Garage

2 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

8 – Wrexham, Rockin Chair

15 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun at Halls

16 – Leicester, O2 Academy

23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

MARCH 2024

3 – Glasgow, St Lukes

17 – Leeds, Wardrobe

24- London, Bush Hall

The Twang’s last album was 2019’s ‘If Confronted Just Go Mad’, which they followed up with the ‘Amsterdam’ EP in 2020.

Advertisement

Last year, the band participated in the ‘Revive Live’ 2022 concert series. The campaign was launched in 2020 in an effort to help UK grassroots venues survive post-COVID and sees prolific artists play intimate shows.