The Twang announce 2023 UK winter tour

The Twang have announced a run of shows for late 2023 – find all the details below.
The Birmingham indie rockers will be kicking off the tour in Sheffield on November 24, before making stops in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Wrexham, Wolverhampton and Leicester.
The dates will conclude with a hometown show at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on December 23. Pastel will be supporting at all gigs, with The Effenaar also joining for all dates apart from Wolverhampton, Leicester and Birmingham.
The Twang previously announced a trio of UK shows in London, Glasgow and Leeds for March 2024. You can see their full planned list of dates below, and find tickets here.
NOVEMBER 2023
24 – Sheffield, Leadmill
25 – London, O2 Academy Islington
DECEMBER 2023
1 – Glasgow, Garage
2 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
8 – Wrexham, Rockin Chair
15 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun at Halls
16 – Leicester, O2 Academy
23 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
MARCH 2024
3 – Glasgow, St Lukes
17 – Leeds, Wardrobe
24- London, Bush Hall
The Twang’s last album was 2019’s ‘If Confronted Just Go Mad’, which they followed up with the ‘Amsterdam’ EP in 2020.
Last year, the band participated in the ‘Revive Live’ 2022 concert series. The campaign was launched in 2020 in an effort to help UK grassroots venues survive post-COVID and sees prolific artists play intimate shows.