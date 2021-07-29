The Twang announce December 2021 ‘Twangmas’ tour

The Twang have announced that they’ll be hitting the road in December for their ‘Twangmas’ tour.

The Birmingham band’s festive run will kick off in Stoke on December 3 and end with two shows at London’s O2 Academy Islington on December 22 and 23.

‘Twangmas’ will also include stops in Derby, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, and Birmingham.

Advertisement

“The Twangmas experience is usually exclusively a Brum thing,” frontman Phil Etheridge said of the tour. “With everything we’ve all been through in the last 18 months we wanted to bring the Twangmas vibe to as many people as possible this year and take it around the country.”

He added: “We’ll be making up for the last year by going twice as hard. Complete unadulterated, organised chaos – the only way we know.”

Tickets go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday (July 30) here – see the full list of ‘Twangmas’ dates below.

DECEMBER 2021

3 – Stoke, Sugarmill

4 – Derby, Venue

5 – Glasgow, Garage

6 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

10 – Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool

11 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

13 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

16 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

17 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Riverside

18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

22 – London, O2 Academy Islington

23 – London, O2 Academy Islington

Advertisement

The band, who dropped off acoustic EP ‘Amsterdam’ in February last year, will also head out on their rescheduled ‘A Month of Sundays Acoustic Tour’ in 2022. You can see the dates below.

MARCH 2022

13 – Birmingham, Glee Club

14 – Birmingham, Glee Club

20 – Manchester, Academy 2

27 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Boiler Shop

APRIL 2022

3 – London, Bush Hall