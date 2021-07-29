The Twang announce December 2021 ‘Twangmas’ tour

The Twang have announced that they’ll be hitting the road in December for their ‘Twangmas’ tour.
The Birmingham band’s festive run will kick off in Stoke on December 3 and end with two shows at London’s O2 Academy Islington on December 22 and 23.
‘Twangmas’ will also include stops in Derby, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, and Birmingham.
“The Twangmas experience is usually exclusively a Brum thing,” frontman Phil Etheridge said of the tour. “With everything we’ve all been through in the last 18 months we wanted to bring the Twangmas vibe to as many people as possible this year and take it around the country.”
He added: “We’ll be making up for the last year by going twice as hard. Complete unadulterated, organised chaos – the only way we know.”
Tickets go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday (July 30) here – see the full list of ‘Twangmas’ dates below.
DECEMBER 2021
3 – Stoke, Sugarmill
4 – Derby, Venue
5 – Glasgow, Garage
6 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms
9 – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
10 – Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool
11 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
13 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
16 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
17 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Riverside
18 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
22 – London, O2 Academy Islington
23 – London, O2 Academy Islington
The band, who dropped off acoustic EP ‘Amsterdam’ in February last year, will also head out on their rescheduled ‘A Month of Sundays Acoustic Tour’ in 2022. You can see the dates below.
MARCH 2022
13 – Birmingham, Glee Club
14 – Birmingham, Glee Club
20 – Manchester, Academy 2
27 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Boiler Shop
APRIL 2022
3 – London, Bush Hall