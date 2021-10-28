The Twilight Sad announce “stripped back” UK tour

The Twilight Sad have announced a string of “stripped back” UK shows for 2022 – see all the details below.

The Scottish band, whose latest album ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’ arrived in 2019, will kick off the intimate tour at EartH in London on January 18. Performances will follow at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club (January 19), The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow (21) and Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms (22).

“Excited to announce that James and Andy will be playing a run of ‘Stripped Back’ UK shows in January next year,” the group wrote to announce the gigs. “Looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (October 29) at 10am BST – you can purchase yours from here.

Last year saw The Twilight Sad live-stream a “stripped back” concert film, Òran Mór. The special show was later available to watch on-demand, with an accompanying live album released via Bandcamp.

Earlier this month, the band covered Frightened Rabbit‘s ‘Fast Blood’ during their show in Paisley, Scotland. “The last few days have been a bit of a rollercoaster…both good & bad,” The Twilight Sad wrote on Twitter after the gig.

“Getting back out there wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. But we did it, we did it together. I want everyone to know how lucky we feel to be back out there doing what we [love] in front of the people we [love].”

In a four-star review of ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’, NME wrote: “Rather than being owned by their demons, The Twilight Sad have created an 11-track exorcism to master them. It’s a full-bodied and inescapable mood-piece, and a visceral account of their victory in the fight to exist. We should feel grateful to have them.”