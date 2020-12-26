The Twilight Sad have made their recent performance film available to watch on-demand and released a live album from the show.

Singer James Graham and guitarist Andy MacFarlane appeared in a performance film that was broadcast on December 5, 2020.

The show was filmed at Glasgow music venue Òran Mór and saw the pair rework tracks from across the band’s back catalogue for the performance. It was previously only available to watch at the time of the original broadcast.

The Twilight Sad have now made the Òran Mór performance film available for fans to watch once more. It will be viewable until 11pm GMT on Monday (December 28) and costs £15. You can purchase a pass to view it here.

Today we are pleased to make the Òran Mor Performance Film available for a limited time. Previous ticket holders will receive an email to access, and for anyone who was unable to tune in for the initial broadcasts, tickets are avail at https://t.co/sK2SiRHij2 — the twilight sad (@thetwilightsad) December 26, 2020

The band have also released a live album called ‘Òran Mór 2020’ on Bandcamp of tracks performed in the film. Fans are able to name their price for the record, for which the tracklist is as follows:

‘3 Seconds Of Dead Air’

‘Vtr’

‘That Summer At Home, I Had Become The Invisible Boy’

‘And She Would Darken The Memory’

‘The Room’

‘Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave’

‘Sick’

‘Alphabet’

‘Keep It All To Myself’

‘M’

‘Last January’

Meanwhile, the group shard a “lost” song called ‘Tell Me When We’re Having Fun’ in October. The track was recorded during the ‘No One Can Ever Know’ era but had never been released before.

It followed the release of the band’s latest album ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’, which arrived in April. In a four-star review, NME said: “Rather than being owned by their demons, The Twilight Sad have created an 11-track exorcism to master them. It’s a full-bodied and inescapable mood-piece, and a visceral account of their victory in the fight to exist. We should feel grateful to have them.”