The Twilight Sad share “lost” song ‘Tell Me When We’re Having Fun’

The Twilight Sad have shared a “lost” song called ‘Tell Me When We’re Having Fun’ on streaming services for the first time.

The track was released today (October 23) and, according to a tweet from the band, stems from the ‘No One Can Ever Know’ era.

A fan asked the Scottish group on Twitter if the song featured on a tour CD from that time, noting that it “rings a bell”. “It was,” The Twilight Sad confirmed in a reply.

“You tell me when we’re having fun,” sings James Graham on the track. “With your eyes on everyone/They tell me that you’re such a liar/That you’ve never felt more alive.” Listen to ‘Tell Me When We’re Having Fun’ below now.

‘No One Can Ever Know’ was the band’s third studio album and was released via FatCat Records on February 6 2012. The record was produced by the late Andrew Weatherall.

Meanwhile, The Twilight Sad released a new live album in April on what would have been the first of two planned shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands Ballroom. The dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME LIVE’ was comprised of recordings from throughout the band’s 2019 tour in support of their latest studio album, 2019’s ‘IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME’.

In a four-star review, NME said of the Robert Smith-endorsed studio record: “Rather than being owned by their demons, The Twilight Sad have created an 11-track exorcism to master them. It’s a full-bodied and inescapable mood-piece, and a visceral account of their victory in the fight to exist. We should feel grateful to have them.”