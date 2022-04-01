The Twilight Sad have announced that they will be joined by members of Mogwai and Frightened Rabbit for their pair of shows at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow this weekend.

The Scottish band had originally been due to play the gigs back in April 2020, but they have been postponed a number of times since due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twilight Sad will finally kick off the first of two nights at the Barrowland tonight (April 1), with a second show following tomorrow evening (April 2).

Addressing their fans this afternoon ahead of the gigs, The Twilight Sad confirmed that they will be fielding a different line-up to normal. Guitarist Andy MacFarlane will not be performing this weekend “due to personal reasons”, so Mogwai’s Alex Mackay will be filling in in his place.

The continued impact of COVID-19 on international travel and touring has also ruled out drummer Sebastien Schultz, who is based in North America, from taking part in this weekend’s gigs. Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison will be playing in his place.

Frontman James Graham has also shared a message ahead of the shows, telling fans that he will be “giving you everything I have tonight and tomorrow night”.

“We’ve done everything we can to make these gigs happen and make them as special as possible,” he added. “Andy has been heavily involved in everything, of course I’ll miss him but Grant and Alex are unbelievably amazing.”

You can find any remaining tickets for The Twilight Sad’s Glasgow shows by heading here.

The Twilight Sad are set to support The Cure on their UK and European tour, which begins in October. You can find tickets to those gigs here.