The UK Garage All Stars Tour has been postponed until 2024

The highly-anticipated UK Garage All Stars Tour has postponed until 2024.

Announced earlier this year, the tour – put together by So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman – was due to kick off in June 2023.

The line-up will include genre staples like So Solid Crew, Pied Piper & Masters Of Ceremony, Heartless Crew, Maxwell D and more, and will feature tour stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and London.

The tour is said to have been postponed due to “a potential TV documentary showcasing the history of this uniquely British phenomenon”.

A statement from management read: “Since the dates were announced last month, there has been such a wave of love and support for the UK garage scene that the project is expanding in all directions…Although this will disappoint fans who have bought tickets already, moving the shows to next year will allow producers, sponsors and promoters the time to properly celebrate over 25 years of UK garage hits.”

The creator of the tour, UK garage legend Megaman, added: “We love you for all the attention and support, it’s been a blessing to witness. I’m proud of being a part of creating this moment with so many others, and now it could be televised. Let’s do it in 2024, you deserve this and more.”

Remaining tickets remain valid, and new dates are expected to be announced soon.

In January, Megaman spoke on the tour’s inception when the tour was first announced.

“Besides being an artist I’m such a fan of the music; a genre created right here in the UK, which has gone on to achieve an incredible amount of Number One hits and platinum-selling records, I’ve always wanted to see it concert style,” he said.