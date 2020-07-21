The UK launches its first official Afrobeats chart

The UK’s first ever official Afrobeats chart has launched this morning (July 21).

A special launch show for the new chart will be held on BBC Radio 1Xtra this Sunday (July 26), with the official chart then revealed every Sunday at 2pm.

To launch the new chart, a list of the UK’s official Top 20 Afrobeats artists of the past 12 months has been shared, featuring J Hus, Burna Boy and more.

Listen to a new playlist of the top 20 below.

BIG news: This week we're launching the first ever Official UK Afrobeats Chart in collaboration with @AfroNation! Full story ⬇️ #AfrobeatsChart https://t.co/WcKUWsKyns — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 21, 2020

Speaking of the new chart, Kofi ‘Funkz’ Kyei of MOVES Recordings, part of the team that created the new chart, says: “It has been amazing to witness over the past decade the sheer growth in African music being welcomed by the UK and the international market. A scene that defines a culture, a people and countless generations, its music has soundtracked underground culture for years, being the go-to sound in clubs, parties and communities in a way that’s shaped our very culture.

“For too long, Afrobeats artists have had to work tirelessly to get their voices heard and now African music/Afrobeats is finally being seen as a leading sound that global superstars turn to on a regular basis.

“The Official UK Afrobeats Chart will help open up the culture to new audiences, giving emerging artists the opportunity to be heard whilst celebrating the sound of a continent that has gone global. Its importance can’t be measured and I look forward to celebrating the biggest and best tracks each and every week!”

The new top 20 chart of this year’s biggest Afrobeats artists is headed up by J Hus, who tops the list with his track ‘Must Be’. Burna Boy is in at number 2 with ‘Ye’, and the likes of Yxng Bane and Not3s are also in the top ten.