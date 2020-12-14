The UK’s 10 most-watched music videos of 2020 have been revealed

The 10 music videos with the most UK viewers in 2020 have been revealed by YouTube, with rap making up the vast majority of entries.

Read More: What I learned about Tekashi 6ix9ine from making a documentary of his life

Future‘s ‘Life Is Good’, featuring Drake, was the most-viewed music video of the year in the UK. The track has 1.3billion views in total, although it’s not known how many exactly came from the UK.

Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s ‘GOOBA’ came second, with 647 million views, followed by Aitch and AJ Tracey‘s ‘Rain’, featuring Tay Keith, which is the highest entry from a British artist.

Advertisement

British tracks make up four of the top 10, with Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy‘s ‘I Dunno’, Dutchavelli’s ‘Only If You Knew’, and Joel Corry and MNEK‘s ‘Head & Heart’ all making the cut.

‘Head & Heart’ was one of only two non-rap entries, the other being The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’.

Drake and Dutchavelli both appear twice, while YouTube Channel GRM Daily is the home of two tracks on the list (‘Rain’ and ‘I Dunno’).

The full list is as follows:

01. Future – Life Is Good ft. Drake

02. Tekashi 6ix9ine – Gooba

03. Aitch x AJ Tracey – Rain ft. Tay Keith

04. Joel Corry x MNEK – Head & Heart

05. DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

06. Tion Wayne x Dutchavelli x Stormzy – I Dunno

07. The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

08. Dutchavelli – Only If You Knew

09. Eminem – Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

10. Drake – Toosie Slide

Advertisement

Last month, meanwhile, Future and Lil Uzi Vert followed up their collaborative album, ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’, with a deluxe edition less than a week after its release.

The album features eight new tracks, alongside a Hype Williams-directed music video for new song ‘Over Your Head’.