The UK’s best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2020 have been revealed

The best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2020 in the UK have been announced by the Official Charts Company (OCC).

The two charts have been published following news from the BPI this week of another strong year for the physical format, with vinyl sales in particular increasing by 11.5% last year compared to 2019 as almost 4.8 million records were purchased – a 13th year of consecutive growth for the format in the UK.

The OCC have today (January 6) published their rundown of the top 40 best-selling vinyl albums in the UK in 2020, with Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Rumours’ being named as the biggest-selling vinyl album of last year after it shifted 32,500 copies.

Oasis’ ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ and Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’ complete the top three. The top-selling vinyl album that was released in 2020 was Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Disco’, which has sold 21,500 copies on vinyl since its release in November.

You can see the full top 40 list of the best-selling vinyl albums of 2020 in the UK below.

1. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

2. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis

3. Back To Black – Amy Winehouse

4. Nevermind – Nirvana

5. Fine Line – Harry Styles

6. Disco – Kylie Minogue

7. Greatest Hits – Queen

8. Power Up – AC/DC

9. Live At The Royal Albert Hall – Arctic Monkeys

10. Ultra Mono – IDLES

11. MTV Unplugged – Liam Gallagher

12. Legend – Bob Marley & The Wailers

13. The Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd

14. When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish

15. Abbey Road – The Beatles

16. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent – Lewis Capaldi

17. A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

18. Chromatica – Lady Gaga

19. Letter To You – Bruce Springsteen

20. The Bonny – Gerry Cinnamon

21. The Stone Roses – Stone Roses

22. Folklore – Taylor Swift

23. The Slow Rush – Tame Impala

24. Hot Fuss – The Killers

25. Legacy – David Bowie

26. A Celebration Of Endings – Biffy Clyro

27. Rough And Rowdy Ways – Bob Dylan

28. Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not – Arctic Monkeys

29. Definitely Maybe – Oasis

30. Notes On A Conditional Form – The 1975

31. Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka

32. Closer – Joy Division

33. AM – Arctic Monkeys

34. McCartney III – Paul McCartney

35. Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

36. Unplugged In New York – Nirvana

37. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles

38. Gold: Greatest Hits – Abba

39. Unknown Pleasures – Joy Division

40. The Universal Want – Doves

The OCC have also published their rundown of the UK’s top 40 best-selling vinyl singles of 2020, with Liam Gallagher‘s charity single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ topping that chart after shifting 11,600 copies.

You can see the vinyl singles chart below.

1. All You’re Dreaming Of – Liam Gallagher

2. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division

3. Living In A Ghost Town – Rolling Stones

4. Atmosphere – Joy Division

5. No Time To Die – Billie Eilish

6. Blue Monday – New Order

7. Transmission – Joy Division

8. Blue Moon Rising – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

9. Christmas Lights – Coldplay

10. Say Something – Kylie Minogue

11. Alabama Song – David Bowie

12. Texas Sun – Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

13. Magic – Kylie Minogue

14. All My Life – The Lathums

15. Keep ‘Em Alive – The Damned

16. 11 O’Clock Tick Tock – U2

17. Ace Of Spades – Motorhead

18. Be A Rebel – New Order

19. Gangsters – The Specials

20. Cop Syrup – Biffy Clyro

21. Trouble’s Coming – Royal Blood

22. Arnold Layne – Pink Floyd

23. Honey You Know Where To Find Me – Morrissey

24. Enola Gay – OMD

25. The Modern Leper – Biffy Clyro

26. My Future – Billie Eilish

27. Confusion – New Order

28. Turn The Heater On – New Order

29. Thieves Like Us – New Order

30. On Sunset – Paul Weller

31. A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.

32. Murder – New Order

33. Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) – Blossoms

34. You Are The Champions – Queen & Adam Lambert

35. We All Stand Together – Paul McCartney

36. Always – The Snuts

37. Girls And Boys – Blur

38. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

39. Monkey Business – Pet Shop Boys

40. Vroom Vroom – Charli XCX

Earlier this week, the BPI named Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd among the biggest-selling artists overall in the UK in 2020.