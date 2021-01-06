The UK’s best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2020 have been revealed

The best-selling vinyl albums and singles of 2020 in the UK have been announced by the Official Charts Company (OCC).
The two charts have been published following news from the BPI this week of another strong year for the physical format, with vinyl sales in particular increasing by 11.5% last year compared to 2019 as almost 4.8 million records were purchased – a 13th year of consecutive growth for the format in the UK.
The OCC have today (January 6) published their rundown of the top 40 best-selling vinyl albums in the UK in 2020, with Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Rumours’ being named as the biggest-selling vinyl album of last year after it shifted 32,500 copies.
Oasis’ ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ and Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’ complete the top three. The top-selling vinyl album that was released in 2020 was Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Disco’, which has sold 21,500 copies on vinyl since its release in November.
You can see the full top 40 list of the best-selling vinyl albums of 2020 in the UK below.
1. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac
2. (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – Oasis
3. Back To Black – Amy Winehouse
4. Nevermind – Nirvana
5. Fine Line – Harry Styles
6. Disco – Kylie Minogue
7. Greatest Hits – Queen
8. Power Up – AC/DC
9. Live At The Royal Albert Hall – Arctic Monkeys
10. Ultra Mono – IDLES
11. MTV Unplugged – Liam Gallagher
12. Legend – Bob Marley & The Wailers
13. The Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd
14. When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
15. Abbey Road – The Beatles
16. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent – Lewis Capaldi
17. A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.
18. Chromatica – Lady Gaga
19. Letter To You – Bruce Springsteen
20. The Bonny – Gerry Cinnamon
21. The Stone Roses – Stone Roses
22. Folklore – Taylor Swift
23. The Slow Rush – Tame Impala
24. Hot Fuss – The Killers
25. Legacy – David Bowie
26. A Celebration Of Endings – Biffy Clyro
27. Rough And Rowdy Ways – Bob Dylan
28. Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not – Arctic Monkeys
29. Definitely Maybe – Oasis
30. Notes On A Conditional Form – The 1975
31. Kiwanuka – Michael Kiwanuka
32. Closer – Joy Division
33. AM – Arctic Monkeys
34. McCartney III – Paul McCartney
35. Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
36. Unplugged In New York – Nirvana
37. Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
38. Gold: Greatest Hits – Abba
39. Unknown Pleasures – Joy Division
40. The Universal Want – Doves
The OCC have also published their rundown of the UK’s top 40 best-selling vinyl singles of 2020, with Liam Gallagher‘s charity single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ topping that chart after shifting 11,600 copies.
You can see the vinyl singles chart below.
1. All You’re Dreaming Of – Liam Gallagher
2. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
3. Living In A Ghost Town – Rolling Stones
4. Atmosphere – Joy Division
5. No Time To Die – Billie Eilish
6. Blue Monday – New Order
7. Transmission – Joy Division
8. Blue Moon Rising – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
9. Christmas Lights – Coldplay
10. Say Something – Kylie Minogue
11. Alabama Song – David Bowie
12. Texas Sun – Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
13. Magic – Kylie Minogue
14. All My Life – The Lathums
15. Keep ‘Em Alive – The Damned
16. 11 O’Clock Tick Tock – U2
17. Ace Of Spades – Motorhead
18. Be A Rebel – New Order
19. Gangsters – The Specials
20. Cop Syrup – Biffy Clyro
21. Trouble’s Coming – Royal Blood
22. Arnold Layne – Pink Floyd
23. Honey You Know Where To Find Me – Morrissey
24. Enola Gay – OMD
25. The Modern Leper – Biffy Clyro
26. My Future – Billie Eilish
27. Confusion – New Order
28. Turn The Heater On – New Order
29. Thieves Like Us – New Order
30. On Sunset – Paul Weller
31. A Hero’s Death – Fontaines D.C.
32. Murder – New Order
33. Christmas Eve (Soul Purpose) – Blossoms
34. You Are The Champions – Queen & Adam Lambert
35. We All Stand Together – Paul McCartney
36. Always – The Snuts
37. Girls And Boys – Blur
38. Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
39. Monkey Business – Pet Shop Boys
40. Vroom Vroom – Charli XCX
Earlier this week, the BPI named Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd among the biggest-selling artists overall in the UK in 2020.