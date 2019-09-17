The US Navy claims UFOs in Tom DeLonge’s videos are “unidentified aerial phenomena”

The former Blink-182 man has studied reports of alien life extensively

The US Navy has officially stated that a number of videos, made public by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge’s UFO research organisation, show footage of real “unknown” objects violating American airspace.

DeLonge has long had an interest in UFOs, co-founding the company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, which works with US government officials with a view to “changing the world” through science, aerospace and entertainment.

Now, Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher has told VICE that “the Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted” in three videos he made public as “unidentified”.

The videos were taken by Navy pilots from their aircraft and were reported in 2017 and 2018.

In December 2017, The New York Times ran a story about Navy pilots who intercepted a strange object off the coast of San Diego on November 14, 2004, and managed to shoot video of the object with their F-18’s gun camera. Another video, which was taken on January 21, 2015, shows another aerial vehicle rotating as pilots comment on how strange the object is over their communication system.

Months later DeLonge released a third video, through his To The Stars Academy, showing an object quickly fly over the surface of the water. That video was also recorded on January 21, 2015 raising speculation that the two videos shot that day show the same object.

“I very much expected that when the US military addressed the videos, they would coincide with language we see on official documents that have now been released, and they would label them as ‘drones’ or ‘balloons,’” said John Greenwald, author and curator of The Black Vault, the largest civilian archive of declassified government documents. “However, they did not. They went on the record stating the ‘phenomena’ depicted in those videos, is ‘unidentified.’ That really made me surprised, intrigued, excited and motivated to push harder for the truth.”

Despite the findings, author and blogger Jack Brewer, says that ufologists need to be cautious about the Navy’s statements.

“I think it’s important not to read more into statements, such as the one pertaining to UAP, than is actually said. It is important that we prioritise data available for public review, as compared to statements and implications,” he added.

Earlier this year, DeLonge appeared in and served as executive producer for a new show on TV channel HISTORY called Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, which aimed to “expose new evidence on UFOs”.

Since leaving Blink 182 over three-and-a-half years ago, the singer has studied alien life extensively and has even picked up an award from UFO website and YouTube channel, Open Minds TV.