The Used cancel their UK and European tour

The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour

The four-piece only announced the live dates last month, with headline dates in London and Brighton booked along with slots at Slam Dunk Festival in May.

The Used announced the tour cancellation on Facebook yesterday (February 25), telling fans that they made the difficult decision after being offered “an opportunity… that we absolutely couldn’t turn down”. They added that a “big news update” on that “opportunity” would be given soon.

We are very sorry to announce that we will not be able to come to the UK and Europe in May & June. An opportunity has… Posted by The Used on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

“We apologise to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon,” the band added.

Fans who bought tickets to The Used’s forthcoming headline shows in the UK and Europe are advised to head to their point of purchase to obtain a refund. You can see the affected dates below.

May

23 – Leeds, Slam Dunk Festival

24 – Hatfield, Slam Dunk Festival

26 – London, Lafayette

27 – Brighton, Concorde 2

30 – Paris, France, Slam Dunk Festival

31 – Antwerp, Belgium, Zappa

June

2 – Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia

3 – Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo

9 – Moscow, Russia, Arbat Hall

10 – St Petersburg, Russia, Zal

The Used’s next studio album ‘Heartwork’ is set to be released on April 24. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Canyon’.

The forthcoming new LP will be released on John Feldmann’s record label Big Noise, with the label partnering with Hassle Records for the release of the record in the UK and Europe.