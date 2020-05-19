The Used have paid tribute to frontline workers with their new video for ‘The Lighthouse’, which compiles fan-submitted footage of those continuing to work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah band, whose eighth album ‘Heartwork’ arrived last month, had previously requested that fans send in videos of themselves and their loved ones heading out to their frontline jobs.

Included in the visuals are nurses, doctors, delivery drivers, supermarket assistants and more. These clips are interspersed with shots of the band and Blink 182‘s Mark Hoppus, who features on ‘The Lighthouse’.

“Doubt can be an avalanche. It can cascade out and infect everything it touches,” said the band’s frontman Bert McCracken. “Inspiration is also infectious. The original chorus lyric was ‘I can’t be your lighthouse‘, until I was reminded by my 6-year-old daughter that I can be and I am.

“It helps to remember that we all have the capability to inspire someone in our own way. Please enjoy our song ‘The Lighthouse’ as much as we do. Love, Bert.”

The singer concluded his message by thanking fans for submitting their videos.

"This is great, incredibly inspiring," said one viewer in the comments section. Another wrote: "Class act, thanks for not being afraid to show some love to the police!" Speaking to NME about The Used's decision to release their new album as planned amid the ongoing health crisis, singer McCracken reasoned that "art is extremely important when there's so much uncertainty" in the world.

"It can get really easy for people to get stuck inside their own heads but music and art can take us away and give us something to look forward to," he explained. "Music gives us hope."

Meanwhile, The Used were recently added to the rescheduled Slam Dunk Festival which had been postponed due to the coronavirus.