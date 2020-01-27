The Used announce new UK and European tour dates

The Used have announced a new set of UK and European tour dates.

The four-piece recently returned to action with the single ‘Blow Me’, which features Jason Aalon Butler. The band are currently putting the finishes touches to their eighth studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Canyon’.

The Used have today (January 27) confirmed a slew of tour dates in the UK and Europe, including already announced dates at Slam Dunk Festival in May. They’ll play in London and Brighton on May 26 and 27 respectively before heading to the continent, with support coming from Movements.

You can see The Used’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

May

23 – Leeds, Slam Dunk Festival

24 – Hatfield, Slam Dunk Festival

26 – London, Lafayette

27 – Brighton, Concorde 2

30 – Paris, France, Slam Dunk Festival

31 – Antwerp, Belgium, Zappa

June

2 – Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia

3 – Zurich, Switzerland, Dynamo

9 – Moscow, Russia, Arbat Hall

10 – St Petersburg, Russia, Zal

Tickets for The Used’s UK and European tour dates go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 10am, and you’ll be able to get them from here.

The Used’s forthcoming new LP will be released on John Feldmann’s record label Big Noise, with the label partnering with Hassle Records for the release of the record in the UK and Europe.