The Vaccines have announced a 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, ‘What Did You Expect From The Vaccines’.

First released on March 11, 2011, the album entered the UK Albums Chart at Number Four and spawned six singles: ‘Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)’, ‘Post Break-Up Sex’, ‘If You Wanna’, ‘All In White’, ‘Nørgaard’ and ‘Wetsuit’.

The 10th anniversary reissue will be released on April 2 and is pressed on solid pink vinyl. Limited to 2500 copies, the LP package contains an exclusive, brand new insert and a free download coupon for the original album.

In addition to the above, the release also includes an unreleased ‘What Did You Expect From The Vaccines? Demos’ album.

‘What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?’ track listing:

SIDE A

1. ‘Wreckin’ Bar (Ra Ra Ra)’

2. ‘If You Wanna’

3. ‘A Lack Of Understanding’

4. ‘Blow It Up’

5. ‘Wetsuit’

6. ‘Nørgaard’

SIDE B

1. ‘Post Break-Up Sex’

2. ‘Under Your Thumb’

3. ‘All In White’

4. ‘Wolf Pack’

5. ‘Family Friend’

Hidden Track:

‘Somebody Else’s Child’

You can pre-order the 10th anniversary album here.

Back in December, The Vaccines confirmed that they have finished mixing their fifth album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’. Last month, they shared an update on it, calling it the best record they’ve ever made.

“I really truly believe it’s the best record we’ve ever made,” frontman Justin Young told Rock Neto radio station in a recent interview. “I think for a long time we’ve maybe threatened to make a record that’s good but we haven’t quite managed it.

“It’s heavier in places, but it’s poppier in others, it’s a lot more kind of, I think well rounded like sonically and musically and lyrically. I don’t know I think it’s such a great record.”

Earlier this month, The Vaccines released a covers EP called ‘Cosy Karaoke, Vol.1’.