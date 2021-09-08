The Vaccines announce 2022 UK tour and share latest single ‘Jump Off The Top’

The Vaccines have announced a new set of UK tour dates for 2022 and shared their latest single ‘Jump Off The Top’ – listen to the track below.

The band are currently preparing the release of their fifth album ‘Back In Love City’, which is set to arrive on Friday (September 10).

The Vaccines have shared the final preview of their new LP today (September 8) with the song ‘Jump Off The Top’.

The new single, which you can hear in the below live video (shot during The Vaccines’ show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London in July), was first debuted live before the recording of ‘Back In Love City’.

The Vaccines are already set to embark on a UK tour this month in support of their new record, and they will continue their promotion of ‘Back In Love City’ in April 2022 with another tour.

“Playing live is the lifeblood of this band,” Vaccines frontman Justin Young said in a statement. “It’s where our music comes to life and where we get to connect with all the people that make what we do possible.

“Not being able to do that over the last 18 months has been nothing short of awful and we can’t wait to see everyone again and do what we love doing more than anything else in the world.”

You can see The Vaccines’ newly announced 2022 tour dates below, and find tickets here when they go on sale on September 17 at 9am.

APRIL 2022

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Speaking to NME in a recent interview, Young recalled the band’s experience of recording ‘Back In Love City’ in a Texas studio that was near Donald Trump‘s border wall between the US and Mexico.

“Trump’s wall ran through the property [of the studio] so it was really quite an extreme place to go, having started making the album in west London,” the frontman said. “The nearest town to the studio is where all of the internment camps are, where the kids are separated from their parents and stuff. You were very aware of that when you were there.”