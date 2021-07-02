The Vaccines announce details of UK in-store shows

The Vaccines have announced details of a series of UK in-store shows – see the full list of dates below.
The new September shows come around the release of the band’s fifth album ‘Back In Love City’, which was announced last week.
The run of gigs, which see the band partnering with local record stores and playing gigs in more traditional venues, begins in Bristol at SWX on September 8, running until September 16 with a hometown show in London.
See the list of dates below, and get ticket and album bundles here.
SEPTEMBER 2021
8 – Bristol, Rough Trade x SWX
9 – Kingston, Banquet x Pryzm
10 – Leeds, Crash x The Wardrobe
11 – Birmingham, HMV x The Vault (acoustic show)
12 – Sheffield, Beartree x The Leadmill
13 – Nottingham, Rough Trade x The Level
14 – Coventry, HMV x Empire
15 – Oxford, Truck x O2 Academy 2 (acoustic show)
16 – London, Rough Trade x Brixton Electric
Set for release on September 10, the fifth album from the London band was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas and produced by Daniel Ledinsky, known for his past work with Tove Lo, Rihanna and TV On The Radio.
Frontman Justin Young said the record is inspired by his experiences of a house swap in Los Angeles as well as Ridley Scott’s futuristic interpretation of the same city in Blade Runner.
“In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever,” Young explained. “But we’re also more polarised than we’ve been for 100 years and the world is getting colder. What if there was a place where love and other emotions had run dry – but you could go to Love City to get them?”
The band’s most recent album, ‘Combat Sports’, came out in 2018.