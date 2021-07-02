The Vaccines announce details of UK in-store shows

The Vaccines have announced details of a series of UK in-store shows – see the full list of dates below.

The new September shows come around the release of the band’s fifth album ‘Back In Love City’, which was announced last week.

The run of gigs, which see the band partnering with local record stores and playing gigs in more traditional venues, begins in Bristol at SWX on September 8, running until September 16 with a hometown show in London.

Advertisement

See the list of dates below, and get ticket and album bundles here.

SEPTEMBER 2021

8 – Bristol, Rough Trade x SWX

9 – Kingston, Banquet x Pryzm

10 – Leeds, Crash x The Wardrobe

11 – Birmingham, HMV x The Vault (acoustic show)

12 – Sheffield, Beartree x The Leadmill

13 – Nottingham, Rough Trade x The Level

14 – Coventry, HMV x Empire

15 – Oxford, Truck x O2 Academy 2 (acoustic show)

16 – London, Rough Trade x Brixton Electric