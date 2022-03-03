The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone and The Snuts for Live At Leeds: In The Park

The Vaccines, Holly Humberstone and The Snuts have all been announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park.

The new outdoor festival is organised by the same team behind inner-city multi-venue festival Live At Leeds and is set to take place June 4.

It was announced last year that the festival would be headlined by Bombay Bicycle Club and also feature appearances from Arlo Parks, Sea Girls and Easy Life.

Nothing But Thieves were also announced but have had to cancel their set and will be replaced by The Vaccines.

Also joining them at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds are Holly Humberstone, The Snuts and Sports Team.

Alfie Templeman, Cassia, Lauran Hibberd, Tribes, The Pigeon Detectives and Dream Wife have also been confirmed alongside The Mysterines, Zuzu, Kid Kapichi and Coach Party.

Check out the full lineup so far below and pick up tickets here.

We’re over the moon to reveal our huge line-up announcement for Live at Leeds In The Park! @thevaccines, @TheSnuts, @SportsTeam_, @DreamWifeMusic & 2022 BRITS rising star @HolHumberstone are some of the amazing acts joining us this summer at Temple Newsam on Saturday 4th June pic.twitter.com/WU9oBOoDUa — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) March 3, 2022

The traditional “in the city” edition of Live At Leeds takes place on October 15, 2022. No acts have been confirmed yet. The 2021 edition saw appearances from The Big Moon, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Sports Team and Lynks.

Last month, The Vaccines released new single ‘Thunder Fever’ with frontman Justin Young saying that the track “plays on the idea that falling in love can feel as powerful, intense and as sudden as something meteorological. Something heaven sent. It feels out of this world”.

“Pop music has always been obsessed with the other-worldly, and that’s how the best of it often looks and feels – it relies on hyperbole.”

And at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 last night (March 2) Holly Humberstone won the trophy for Best Mixtape for her intimate project ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’.

“I’m really nervous,” Humberstone said while accepting her Best Mixtape gong, before talking about how NME had an impact on her growing up.

“I used to listen to the NME demo CDs with my family when I was a kid,” and that’s how she “discovered so many of my favourite artists.”