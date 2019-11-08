The Vaccines’ Justin Young and Timothy Lanham announce new project Halloweens

The band was born out of a love for John Cale and Harry Nilsson

The Vaccines frontman Justin Young and Timothy Lanham have launched a new side project, Halloweens.

The band have shared two new tracks – ‘Hannah You’re Amazing’ and ‘Ur Kinda Man’ – which you can listen to below.

They’ve also shared the video for ‘Hannah You’re Amazing’, which you can also view below.

Young and Lanham decided to team up for the project – which was born out of their shared love of classic songwriting – after they wrote The Vaccines’ 2018 album ‘Combat Sports’ together.

The pair wrote a series of tracks in Paris before they recorded an album in Oakland, California with Luke Temple, who has previously worked with Here We Go Magic and Adrianne Lenker.

Speaking about Halloweens, Young said: “The record came from a period of writing without consequence or compromise where the only requisite was ‘do we love this?’. Being able to write and record a record that nobody expects is an incredibly empowering and exciting process, free from the fog of ambition or fear.”

Earlier this year, Young teamed up with Kylie Minogue for new song ‘Lazy’ for the soundtrack to the new Shaun The Sheep movie Farmageddon.