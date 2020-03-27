The Vaccines’ Justin Young says next album is “heavier” and “face-melting”

The Vaccines’ Justin Young has discussed the band’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’, teasing it as “heavier” and “face-melting”.

The band have been busy working on their fifth album, which the frontman said will be released in 2021.

Speaking to NME, Young said his work on side project Halloweens with Vaccines keyboardist Timothy Lanham had allowed their main band “to flourish”.

Advertisement

“The new Vaccines album is heavier than anything we’ve ever done and it’s quite brutal in places,” he said. “I’m sure that’s a consequence of having made a pretty record.”

When asked if by heavier he meant the record would be more punk, Young replied: “There’s lots of riffs. Yeah actually, there’s two punky songs on there. It’s weird, it’s the poppiest and most colourful record, but – actually, I’m gonna stop myself there. It just feels really heavy, it’s quite face-melting in places. Lots more screaming. It’s good, I think.”

Meanwhile, The Vaccines teamed up with Kylie Minogue last year for an unexpected collaboration. The band worked with the pop star on the song ‘Lazy’, which featured on the soundtrack for the Shaun The Sheep movie Farmageddon.