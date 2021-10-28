The Vaccines’ London show postponed due to “COVID complications”

The Vaccines have been forced to postpone their London show in Kingston tonight (October 28) due to “COVID complications”.

The band were due to play their 2011 debut album ‘What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?’ in full at the Pryzm along with tracks from recent LP ‘Back In Love City‘.

Writing on Twitter they said: “Really gutted to say Covid complications have caused a postponement to the Vaccines show for this week. we wish everyone a speedy recovery. a new date, likely to be next year, is being worked on now. ticket holders please check your mails.”

It comes days after Ed Sheeran also tested positive for COVID-19.

really gutted to say Covid complications have caused a postponement to the Vaccines show for this week. 😭😭😭 we wish everyone a speedy recovery. a new date, likely to be next year, is being worked on now. ticket holders please check your mails pic.twitter.com/qtGoF27Ri6 — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) October 26, 2021

The band are due to hit the road for a series of UK dates next April 2022 in support of their recent album.

They will play:

APRIL 2022

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Speaking to NME in a recent interview, frontman Justin Young recalled the band’s experience of recording ‘Back In Love City’ in a Texas studio that was near Donald Trump‘s border wall between the US and Mexico.

“Trump’s wall ran through the property [of the studio] so it was really quite an extreme place to go, having started making the album in west London,” the frontman said. “The nearest town to the studio is where all of the internment camps are, where the kids are separated from their parents and stuff. You were very aware of that when you were there.”

The album was recently awarded four stars by NME and was described as an “open-hearted paean to the States”.

It added: “After 11 years, the band continue to find new ways to mix up their formula, this time with a concept record inspired by movie dystopias.”