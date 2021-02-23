The Vaccines on their new album: “It’s the best record we’ve ever made”

The Vaccines have shared an update on their new album, calling it the best record they’ve ever made.

Back in December, the band confirmed that they have finished mixing their fifth album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’.

On Friday (February 19), The Vaccines reposted a clip from a January interview that heard frontman Justin Young discussing the new album.

Advertisement

“I really truly believe it’s the best record we’ve ever made,” Young told Rock Neto radio station. “I think for a long time we’ve maybe threatened to make a record that’s good but we haven’t quite managed it. It’s heavier in places, but it’s poppier in others, it’s a lot more kind of, I think well rounded like sonically and musically and lyrically. I don’t know I think it’s such a great record.”

He continued: “We recorded it just outside of El Paso Texas at the end of 2019, and it’s weird because we finished it before the pandemic hit but listening to it now it really resonates in a different way, it’s weirdly reflective of this year I think. It’s the longest record we’ve ever made – I think it’s like 13 or 14 tracks.”

Listen to the interview below:

talking to @rocknetosf back in jan about the new record 😈 pic.twitter.com/SRtcIJwwI7 — The Vaccines (@thevaccines) February 19, 2021

Earlier this month, The Vaccines shared another preview of their upcoming ‘karaoke’ EP with a cover of Kacey Musgraves‘ ‘High Horse’.

The cover of the US country star follows the band’s take on Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2002 single ‘No One Knows’ last month.

Advertisement

On the new spin on ‘High Horse’, The Vaccines strip back Musgraves’ disco shimmer and funk-laced bass grooves. In a video for the cover, frontman Justin Young sings along to the track, wearing a white cowboy hat and standing in front of a cutout of Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, The Vaccines frontman Justin Young has shared a rendition of the traditional sea shanty ‘My Jolly Sailor’.