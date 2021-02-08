The Vaccines have shared another preview of their upcoming ‘karaoke’ EP with a cover of Kacey Musgraves‘ ‘High Horse’.

The cover of the US country star follows the band’s take on Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2002 single ‘No One Knows’ last month.

On the new spin on ‘High Horse’, The Vaccines strip back Musgraves’ disco shimmer and funk-laced bass grooves. In a video for the cover, frontman Justin Young sings along to the track, wearing a white cowboy hat and standing in front of a cutout of Elvis Presley.

The original version of ‘High Horse’ featured on Musgraves’ 2018 album ‘Golden Hour’, which won the Grammys for both Album Of The Year and Best Country Album at the 2019 awards show.

Watch the video for The Vaccines’ cover of ‘High Horse’ below now.

The band are due to release their ‘Cosy Karaoke’ covers EP soon, although a release date and full tracklisting are yet to be confirmed.

The Vaccines have been working on their fifth album and follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’, with the frontman confirming in December that the new record was finished.

Speaking to NME last year, Young teased that the album would take the band in a heavier direction. “The new Vaccines album is heavier than anything we’ve ever done and it’s quite brutal in places,” he said.

“There’s lots of riffs. Yeah actually, there’s two punky songs on there. It’s weird, it’s the poppiest and most colourful record, but – actually, I’m gonna stop myself there. It just feels really heavy, it’s quite face-melting in places. Lots more screaming. It’s good, I think.”

Meanwhile, Young joined the current sea shanty craze last week (February 3), sharing a rendition of the traditional song ‘My Jolly Sailor’. The track was released in partnership with Kraken rum and shared under the moniker of Serenading Sirens.