Listen to The Vaccines’ new single ‘Sometimes, I Swear’

The Vaccines have shared a new song called ‘Sometimes, I Swear’ – you can listen to it below.

The single will serve as the opening track on the band’s sixth album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’, which is due for release on January 12, 2024 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Explaining the meaning behind ‘Sometimes, I Swear’, frontman Justin Young said: “I don’t think there are many places on the planet where I feel so at peace as sitting in my own home, but even there I constantly question my place in the world, I think the innate human need to be part of something – to connect with each other in a community or a congregation – is what keeps us driving forward and searching for meaning.

“It’s something many of us struggle with on a daily basis, but I hope when people hear this song they’ll feel less alone in that struggle.”

“Sometimes, I swear/ It feels like I don’t belong anywhere,” Young sings in the euphoric chorus. Tune in here:

‘Sometimes, I Swear’ follows on from The Vaccines’ previous single ‘Heartbreak Kid’.

Speaking about the forthcoming ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ in a recent interview with NME, Young explained: “The whole record is very personal and real, and experienced and lived, but there are some songs on the record that are very literal and there are some that are stories.”

Loss in many different forms fuels the album – a theme that Young said has been a part of The Vaccines’ DNA for a long time. “That’s always been in not just our lyrics but our sound as well,” he said.

“There’s a sense of nostalgia and looking in the rearview mirror and wondering if what you left behind is better than what you’re heading towards.”

The band have also added an extra London date to their 2024 UK headline tour (find any remaining tickets here). Additionally, Young and co. will play a run of in-store gigs in January (buy tickets here).

The Vaccines’ 2024 UK dates are as follows:

JANUARY

11 – London, Pryzm with Banquet Records (6:30pm)

11 – London, Pryzm with Banquet Records (8:30pm)

12 – Portsmouth, Southsea Pier with Pie and Vinyl (7:00pm)

13 – Liverpool, Content with Rough Trade (8:30pm)

14 – London, Rough Trade East (matinee and 8:00pm)