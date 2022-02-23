The Vaccines return with danceable new single ‘Thunder Fever’

The Vaccines have returned with their first new music of 2022 – listen to ‘Thunder Fever’ below.

The new track follows the London band’s fifth album ‘Back In Love City’, which came out late last year.

Discussing how ‘Thunder Fever’ came to be, Vaccines frontman Justin Young said: “‘Thunder Fever’ plays on the idea that falling in love can feel as powerful, intense and as sudden as something meteorological. Something heaven sent. It feels out of this world. Pop music has always been obsessed with the other-worldly, and that’s how the best of it often looks and feels – it relies on hyperbole.

“I thought our inability to travel to the edge of life’s extremes over the last couple of years and experience any form of hyperbole ourselves added a new and cruel dimension to this. But hopefully ‘Thunder Fever’ allows some escape. It comes at a time when the storm clouds finally feel like they’re parting and hopefully it sounds as fun and frenetic as taking shelter from the rain with someone you cant get out of your head.”

The band are due to hit the road for a series of UK dates in April in support of their recent album. You can see The Vaccines’ upcoming tour schedule below.

April

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

16 – O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Hammersmith Apollo, London

23 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

24 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Speaking to NME in a recent interview, frontman Justin Young recalled the band’s experience of recording ‘Back In Love City’ in a Texas studio that was near Donald Trump‘s border wall between the US and Mexico.

“Trump’s wall ran through the property [of the studio] so it was really quite an extreme place to go, having started making the album in west London,” the frontman said. “The nearest town to the studio is where all of the internment camps are, where the kids are separated from their parents and stuff. You were very aware of that when you were there.”