The Vaccines share guitar-forward new single ‘Love To Walk Away’

The Vaccines have shared their bright, guitar-forward new single ‘Love To Walk Away’ from their upcoming LP.

Co-written by Andrew Wells (Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers), the track is the second single to be released from the band’s sixth album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations‘ which is set for release on January 12 via Thirty Tigers and follows the song ‘Sometimes, I Swear’. You can pre-order the LP here.

According to a press release, ‘Love To Walk Away’ was the song that set the tone for the album’s direction.”Sometimes going into an album you know exactly what it is you want the music to do, and other times you’re waiting for the music to tell you what to do,” said The Vaccines frontman Justin Hayward-Young.

He continued: “We knew we were ready to make another record, but it wasn’t until we wrote ‘Love To Walk Away’ on the first day in the studio with Andrew that we knew how it would sound and feel. So this is the song responsible for the album’s direction, sonically and thematically. Given the album’s central theme is not knowing what direction you’re headed in, it feels poignant that the music was so sure of itself so quickly.”

Speaking about the forthcoming ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ in a recent interview with NME, Young explained: “The whole record is very personal and real, and experienced and lived, but there are some songs on the record that are very literal and there are some that are stories.”

Loss in many different forms fuels the album – a theme that Young said has been a part of The Vaccines’ DNA for a long time. “That’s always been in not just our lyrics but our sound as well,” he said.

“There’s a sense of nostalgia and looking in the rearview mirror and wondering if what you left behind is better than what you’re heading towards.”

The band have also added an extra London date to their 2024 UK headline tour (find any remaining tickets here). Additionally, Young and co. will play a run of in-store gigs in January (buy tickets here).

The Vaccines’ 2024 UK dates are:

JANUARY

11 – London, Pryzm with Banquet Records (6:30pm)

11 – London, Pryzm with Banquet Records (8:30pm)

12 – Portsmouth, Southsea Pier with Pie and Vinyl (7:00pm)

13 – Liverpool, Content with Rough Trade (8:30pm)

14 – London, Rough Trade East (matinee and 8:00pm)

FEBRUARY

05 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

06 – Manchester, Academy

07 – Nottingham, Rock City

09 – London, Troxy (new date)

10 – London, Troxy

11 – Margate, Dreamland Margate

13 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

14 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

15 – Bristol, O2 Academy

17 – Oxford, O2 Academy

18 – Brighton, Dome

19 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

21 – Leeds, O2 Academy

22 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

23 – Newcastle, NX

The band’s previous full-length release was 2021’s ‘Back In Love City’. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “Five albums and 11 years in, you might expect a band of The Vaccines’ ilk – one that came up through in the latter years of so-called “landfill indie” – to be past their prime now. ‘Back In Love City’ refutes that assumption emphatically, presenting instead a band still at their very best and still brimming with ideas, invention and – most importantly – a knack for writing great songs.”

They are set to head out on tour with The Kooks as opening support for the US leg of their belated 15th anniversary tour for their 2006 debut album ‘Inside In/Inside Out’.