The Vaccines tease cover of Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’

The Vaccines have teased a cover version of Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows’, which is set to arrive later this week.

The band said their take on Josh Homme and co’s 2002 single, taken from their third album ‘Songs For The Deaf‘ is part of a ‘Cosy Karaoke’ covers EP. The release date and full tracklisting is yet to be announced.

You can hear a 17-second snippet of The Vaccines’ take below, along with visuals featuring frontman Justin Young driving through the streets of London.

The full version of the band’s stripped-back cover will be released on Wednesday (January 20).

yooooo…first song from our ‘cosy karaoke’ covers ep is out wednesday. you know the song, you know the drill. pre-save link in bio xxxXXXxxx pic.twitter.com/128wJTn0Ux — The Vaccines (@thevaccines) January 18, 2021

Last month, the band confirmed that they’ve finished mixing their forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’.

Posting on Twitter, they wrote “mixed” alongside a picture that reveals the record will feature 13 songs and runs for 47 minutes.

While details remain scant on when it will arrive, the band claimed previously online that their next record will be their “best x10000”.

The update about their next record comes after Young teased that their new material will head in a heavier direction.

“The new Vaccines album is heavier than anything we’ve ever done and it’s quite brutal in places,” he told NME. “I’m sure that’s a consequence of having made a pretty record.”

Yesterday, meanwhile, Young played a snippet of unreleased track ‘Internet Disco ft. Agent Emotion’ in a TikTok post.

So far, the song has only been made available on the ‘Songs For The National Health Service’ compilation that was released last year.