The Vaccines’ Timothy Lanham shares glitzy debut solo single, ‘Holiday’

The Vaccines‘ keyboardist Timothy Lanham has shared his debut solo single ‘Holiday’ – you can listen to it below.

Arriving earlier this week, the song serves as the first release from the musician’s T Truman project.

The glitzy, piano-driven ‘Holiday’ opens with the lyrics: “Don’t wanna die on a conference call/ Don’t wanna work part-time at the mall/ Wanna be seen with an elegant lady/ But I still wanna be paid, baby“.

Describing the cut’s lo-fi, self-filmed/edited video, Lanham explained: “It looks like an Anchorman feat. Joe Exotic unofficial tribute video, but that’s what you get when you leave me in self-isolation with a handycam.”

Lanham is set to release his debut EP under his T Truman moniker later this year. He co-wrote and co-produced the collection alongside his friend and collaborator Geoff Roberts.

Back in February, Lanham’s other side-project Halloweens – for which he paired up with The Vaccines’ Justin Young – released their latest track, ‘My Baby Looks Good With Another’. This followed on from the outfit’s debut single ‘Hannah, You’re Amazing’.

Elsewhere, The Vaccines’ frontman Young discussed the band’s upcoming fifth album, describing it as “heavier” and “face-melting”.

“The new Vaccines album is heavier than anything we’ve ever done and it’s quite brutal in places,” he told NME. “I’m sure that’s a consequence of having made a pretty record.”