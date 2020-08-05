The Vaccines’ Timothy Lanham shares second solo single ‘Rock ’n’ Roll’

The Vaccines keyboardist Timothy Lanham has shared his second solo single under his T Truman moniker – listen to ‘Rock ’n’ Roll’ below.

It comes as part of an announcement that Lanham will release his debut EP ‘Born To Be Right’ in September.

Describing his alter-ego as his “very own writing scapegoat,” T Truman bridges the gap between 70s pop rock and modern indie while channeling his piano-pop heroes Todd Rundgren and Elton John.

His new single, which follows debut track ‘Holiday’, is a love letter to rock and roll, a genre he feels is dying. “Rock and roll is six feet under,” he proclaims on the track, before adding that he’s out “stealing its thunder.”

Speaking about the track, The Vaccines musician said: “This song is a tear I’m shedding for the genre of music I’m in the business of making. If I was around in ’73, I’d be a raging success.”

Listen to ‘Rock ’n’ Roll’ below:

‘Born To Be Right’ is set for release on September 25, and is co-written and co-produced by friend and longterm collaborator Geoff Roberts.

Meanwhile, The Vaccines have confirmed that they have finished recording their fifth album, as well as discussing potential plans to celebrate the upcoming 10th anniversary of their seminal debut LP.

In a new interview on MyFirstMatchPodcast, frontman Justin Young revealed that the band recorded the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’ at the end of last year.

The band plan to release the record in 2021 and had intended to produce it this year, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the globe.