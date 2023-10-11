The View choose 21 emerging bands to support them on UK tour

The View have selected a host of emerging acts to support them on their upcoming UK headline tour – find all the details below.

The Scottish band have teamed up with promotors, independent record label and new music champions This Feeling to give 21 different artists “their moment in the spotlight” at the shows in England and Wales.

Per a press release, the chosen openers “cover the rock ‘n’ roll spectrum” and include indie group Shambolics, indie-soul artist Ruby J, singer-songwriter Lissy Taylor and indie-pop band The Lilacs.

The likes of Jonny Ash, Twin City, Cruz, Ben Walker, Oscar Corney and Spangled will also join The View on the road. Ben Walker will open all five shows in Scotland, with Daytime TV set to join as support in Aberdeen and Dundee.

In a statement, The View frontman Kyle Falconer said: “It’s great that we’re at a stage where we’ve got the opportunity to help young local talent. I look forward to sharing a stage with them.”

This Feeling founder Mikey Jonns added: “As a young band the opportunity to play big venues with a big band is a dream, so huge love and respect The View boys for making that dream come true for loads of brilliant acts we’re working with – it’s gonna be a blinding night of music from start to finish!”

You can see the full list of dates and support acts below, and find any remaining tickets to the gigs here.



NOVEMBER

02 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms with The Rosadocs

03 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 with Wull and Lissy Taylor

04 – Manchester, O2 Academy 2 with Shambolics and ROLLA

10 – Norwich, Waterfront with Bag of Cans

11 – Wrexham, The Rocking Chair with Jonny Ash

15 – Cambridge, Junction with Oscar Corney

16 – Bristol, Marble Factory with Twin City

18 – Brighton, Concorde 2 with Hope and Ruin

22 – Carlisle, Old Fire Station with Dictator

23 – Cardiff, Tramshed with Ratoon

24 – Leeds, Warehouse with The Sheratons

25 – Keele, University with The Lilacs and Ruby J

28 – Grimsby, Docks Academy with Breeze

29 – Southampton, Engine Rooms with Dead Freights

30 – Birmingham, The Mill with Rosa Caelum

DECEMBER

01 – Sheffield, Foundry with CRUZ

02 – Newcastle, University with The Lilacs and Soup

07 – London, Scala with Shambolics and Spangled

13 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy with Shambolics and Ben Walker

14 – Kilmarnock, Grand Hall with Shambolics and Ben Walker

16 – Aberdeen, P&J Live – Hall C with DAYTIME TV and Ben Walker

17 – Dundee, Caird Hall with DAYTIME TV and Ben Walker

18 – Dundee, Caird Hall with DAYTIME TV and Ben Walker

The View released their sixth and latest studio album, ‘Exorcism Of Youth’, in August. Following on from 2015’s ‘Ropewalk’, it marked the band’s first full-length effort in eight years.

During an interview with NME over the summer, The View spoke about coming back together after a lengthy hiatus and discussed the on-stage bust-up that saw them cancel shows earlier this year.