The View’s Kyle Falconer punches bandmate on stage at Manchester gig

Fans of The View were left shocked last night (May 10) after a fight broke out onstage between two of the members.

The sold-out show marked the first comeback show for the Dundee trio, and took place at The Deaf Institute in Manchester, where it soon descended into chaos.

While performing, lead singer Kyle Falconer was seen getting increasingly frustrated while onstage, and ultimately throwing a punch at bassist Kieren Webster, who was celebrating his birthday at the gig.

In the fan-captured footage — which has now been making the rounds on social media — Falconer appears to land a punch on Webster’s face, before he is held back by fellow bandmates and crew members. As the guitarist, Peter Reilly, intervenes in the conflict, the frontman can be heard shouting at the bassist, saying: I’ll fucking kill you”. It is not yet clear what caused the fight to break out.

When you’ve waited for the comeback gig for years & then half way through the lead singer batters the bassist! Rock N Roll#theview @DeafInstitute @viewofficial pic.twitter.com/AkVIy4QxoY — The Window Co (@TheWindowCo) May 10, 2023

Just been sent this one from The View gig last night. Mental 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8ptyK2vyO — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) May 11, 2023

In a separate clip shared on Twitter, the frontman is playing an encore of ‘Face For The Radio’ when he pauses the performance to tell the crowd that Webster should return to the stage to finish the set.

Amid the noise of the crowd, the frontman also says to the audience: “The problem with this band is he wants to sing the songs and he canny, right, so I’ll see you later,” — hinting at what may have caused the conflict.

From there, Falconer left the stage prematurely, although crew members tried to intervene, and the show ended several songs early.

The band were expected to perform this evening (May 11) at the Oslo Hackney venue in London, although this has now been postponed indefinitely until the members “resolve the situation”. A new date for the show has not yet been announced, however, should be made clear on the band’s social media pages at a later date.

The View are also scheduled to make appearances at TRNSMT and other festivals later this summer, although it is unclear whether or not these shows will still be going ahead following the incident last night.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The View would be sharing their new album ‘Exorcism Of Youth’ on June 9 via Cooking Vinyl. The announcement also shared details of the ongoing tour dates, and marked the first new LP from the indie rockers’ in eight years — having spent five years apart before reconvening in 2022. Pre-order the album here.