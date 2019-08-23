Vince Staples debuts ‘The Vince Staples Show’ with new song, ‘So What?’

Check out the first episode of the rapper’s new web series

Vince Staples has released the first episode of his new web series, The Vince Staples Show, which arrived with a brand-new song titled ‘So What?’

Earlier this week, the Long Beach rapper announced that he was releasing a new project following his recent signing to Motown Records. According to a press release, The Vince Staples Show is a sketch web comedy series that centers on “some of the wild situations Staples finds himself in”. Directed by frequent collaborator Calmatic, each episode will be released on the rapper’s website and come accompanied by a new stand-alone Staples song, Stereogum reports. Check out the first episode below.

Premiered late last night (August 22), the debut episode opens with Staples chilling at home when he gets a call to perform at Malia Obama’s 21st birthday party. In preparation, the rapper gets his hair cut at a barbershop where he gets into an altercation with the other customers. ‘So What?’, a new song by Staples, soundtracks the brawl. Watch it here:

In an Instagram post, the Long Beach native explained that the fresh track “speaks on serious topics such as equality, bullying, and suicide awareness”. Produced by LeKen Taylor, ‘So What?’ finds Staples taking shots at the press and his detractors. “I’m off of Poppy still, they wanna pop me still / The media be on my dick, they wanna cop a feel / I go too hard to kill, you know it stay with me / I only show the real, still, they hate on me,” he spits.

The song also arrived with an animated lyric video, which you can watch below.

Staples’ last record, ‘FM!’, arrived in November via Def Jam Recordings. The album was produced by Kenny Beats, who’s worked with the likes of Rico Nasty, Ed Sheeran and Schoolboy Q, among others.