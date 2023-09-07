The Voidz announce “immersive” Halloween residency in Brooklyn

The Voidz have announced plans for an “immersive” Halloween residency in Brooklyn.

Julian Casablancas‘ band will be taking over the Murmrr Theatre for three nights from October 31 to November 2. The venue will be reopening its doors after three years.

The band shared a short video of their plans, announcing that the residency will be an “immersive experience”.

Tickets for all three nights go on sale at midday local time tomorrow (September 8). They can be purchased here.

The band previously shared new single ‘Prophecy Of The Dragon’ earlier this year, their first since 2021’s ‘The Eternal Tao 2.0’.

Their last LP release was 2018’s ‘Virtue’. In a four-star review of the band’s second album, NME shared: “The Voidz and Julian might not be the most predictable band to pin down, but there are at least some things that we’ve come to expect from them: whatever they do will be interesting, unusual and thought-provoking. On ‘Virtue’, they’ve hit the jackpot with a bonus ball – fun.”

Meanwhile, The Strokes recently performed at All Points East alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

In a four star review, NME said that despite “sound issues” The Strokes maintained “the balancing act until the very end and once again prove they’re masters of the big festival set. Hopefully next time they return, the volume can match their mastery.”

Previously, Regina Spektor also joined the band for a performance of ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’ in New York.