The Voidz performed their new song ‘Alien Crime Lord’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 17) – check out their performance below.

The Julian Casablancas-led band dropped the track earlier this week to tie in with the arrival of the frontman’s new radio station on the latest update on Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Voidz performed ‘Alien Crime Lord’ on last night’s Tonight Show while surrounded by glitching and psychedelic video screens, and you can watch the full performance below.

Speaking about ‘Alien Crime Lord’, the Voidz said in a statement that they “wanted to make a song that sounded like Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames”.

Casablancas’ GTA radio station – dubbed ‘K.U.L.T. 99.1 Vespucci Beach, “Low Power Beach Radio”’ – will include guest appearances from Mac DeMarco and David Cross and feature music by the likes of Joy Division, The Velvet Underground and Danzig.

Earlier this month, Casablancas revealed in an interview that he’s been “trying to do something” with Daft Punk again following their collaboration on 2013’s ‘Instant Crush’.