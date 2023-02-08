The WAEVE, Big Pink and more for intimate London earthquake appeal charity gig

The WAEVE, The Big Pink and more acts have been confirmed to perform at an intimate London charity gig raising money for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A 7.8 magnitude quake happened near the Turkish town of Gaziantep – near the border with Syria – on Monday morning (February 6), with aftershocks reverberating across the region in the hours after. The strongest measured 7.5 in magnitude and struck near Ekinözü, 59 miles north of the original quake.

More than 12,000 people have been killed in the disaster, with that figure still rising. Thousands of buildings in both countries have collapsed as a result of the quakes and a massive rescue effort is underway to save survivors from the debris.

On Tuesday (February 14), Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall’s The WAEVE and The Big Pink will perform at a special charity gig, organised by Choose Love. Dirty Hit signing Gia Ford, avant-pop artist Nuha Ruby Ra and London-based singer-songwriter Ciara Haidar will also appear on the bill. DJ sets will come from Nabihah Iqbal, Nadine Shah, Swim Deep and Lou Hayter.

This Valentine’s Day, join us at @TheJazzCafe for Choose Love Live – a night of incredible performances from the likes of @The_Waeve, @thebigpink, @nabihahiqbal, @nadineshah, and many more! It’s sure to get hearts beating fast. 💗 Get your tickets now: https://t.co/vyPQhriFBu pic.twitter.com/jjYj425BlG — Choose Love (@chooselove) January 25, 2023

The gig will take place at London’s Jazz Cafe, with all funds raised going to the earthquake appeal to help those affected. You can purchase tickets here.

URGENT APPEAL In the early hours of this morning, an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Thousands of people have lost their lives, and many are still missing and trapped beneath the rubble. Please donate what you can to help save lives. https://t.co/tPK3oYqjqc pic.twitter.com/gpLzG0z27x — Choose Love (@chooselove) February 6, 2023

Choose Love was founded in 2015 with the aim of providing humanitarian aid to and advocating for refugees around the world.

Last year, Coldplay supported its London pop-up shop to provide refugees with winter essentials. The unique shop saw customers leaving the store without any physical goods – instead, they were encouraged to “buy” items like coats, heating fuel, food and educational materials, with the monetary value then being used to allot those items among refugees and people displaced by disasters internationally.