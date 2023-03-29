The Waeve release deluxe version of debut album with four new songs

Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall‘s The Waeve have just released a digital deluxe version of their self-titled debut album, featuring four new exclusive tracks.

The expanded digital deluxe version includes the standard album, plus four bonus tracks titled ‘Standing Still’, ‘Sure Feels Like Something’, ‘On Your Knees, Baby’ and ‘Old Fashioned Morning’ – now available digitally for the first time.

‘The Waeve’ produced by Coxon (Blur), Dougall (The Pipettes), and James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine, Foals, HAIM) gave the duo the opportunity to push past their instrumental comfort zones.

The duo came together after exchanging messages during the lockdown Christmas of 2020. They soon started writing songs before their collaboration “gave rise to an unexpected sonic universe”, a statement explained.

Speaking to NME last year about the beginnings of their project Coxon shared: “We came up with the idea of how we could forge forward through life. Do we actually write some music, do something completely different, and out of our comfort zone, or just give the whole bloody thing up and forget about it, generally – life, music and all the rest of it.”

Dougall agreed that “it was a really tough time for everyone”, but that having a project to focus on gave them the impetus to make more of life and their creative needs.

Within two weeks, the pair had the beginnings of four or five songs and they realised they had “a rich well of music becoming evident”, and decided to pursue their work as a project of its own.

The band explained how they were more interested in “the blood, guts, sex and nastiness of English folk music”.

“I’m not interested in the twee side of folk,” Dougall said. “We’re dealing with life and death and all that kind of thing. There’s a brutality to nature. It’s not all pastoral. Those are the visual things I feel that our music summons up.”

Coxon and Dougall announced that they’d teamed up to form a duo last April. The following month, they played their first live show together and released debut track ‘Something Pretty’.

The Wave are headlining a few shows this summer in the EU, check out the dates below and get tickets here.

The WAEVE – EU Summer Dates 2023

May

29 – 4 June – Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Sound (Club Primavera)

June

28 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

23 – Dublin, The Grand Social

July

05 – France, Festival Beauregard

13 – France, Vielles Charrues

Meanwhile, Blur are due to reunite this summer for a pair of huge concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. The Britpop icons will also play at a few different festivals including the Beauregard Festival in France, Dublin’s Malahide Castle, and the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.

The first Wembley date is sold out – you can find any remaining tickets for the second show here.