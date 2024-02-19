The Wailers announce 40th anniversary ‘Legend’ UK tour, in memory of Bob Marley

The Wailers have announced a UK tour for November 2024, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of the iconic compilation album ‘Legend’.

The album, a collection of Bob Marley’s greatest hits, was first released in May 1984 and remains the best-selling reggae album of all time, selling an estimated 25 million copies worldwide.

The band, now led by Aston Barrett Jr., will feature the lead vocals of Mitchell Brunings, a Surinamese-Dutch artist that has long been compared to Marley.

The Wailers will kick off the tour at NX in Newcastle on November 13, and running through ten more dates, finishing off at Bristol’s O2 Academy on November 25. Tickets for all shows go on sake on Friday (February 23) at 10am. Buy your tickets here.

According to a statement, audiences can expect “a fusion of nostalgic melodies and modern reggae beats, creating an experience that is both memorable and invigorating”.

The biopic of Marley’s life, Bob Marley: One Love, arrived in UK cinemas on February 14, with British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, One Night in Miami) playing the reggae icon. Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die, Captain Marvel) takes the role of his wife Rita and James Norton (Happy Valley, Grantchester) plays Island Records boss Chris Blackwell.

The film has been made in partnership with Marley’s family, and is directed by King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The synopsis for the biopic reads: “Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

The Wailers will play:

NOVEMBER

13 – Newcastle, NX

14 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

15 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

16 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

19 – Leeds, O2 Academy

20 – Cardiff, Tramshed

21 – Cambridge, The Junction

22 – London, Indigo at the O2

23 – Oxford, O2 Academy

24 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

25 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Earlier this month, Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the long-time bassist with Bob Marley & The Wailers, died at the age of 77.

Barrett became a key figure in the early development of reggae music, first gaining fame as a member of The Upsetters, the house band of the visionary producer and singer Lee Perry.

In 1970, he and his brother, the drummer Carlton Barrett, joined The Wailers’ backing band, shortly before they signed a landmark record deal with Island Records. Barrett remained a member of the band for the remainder of Marley’s life, playing on the legendary albums ‘Catch a Fire’, ‘Burnin’’ and ‘Exodus’, among others.