The Walkmen add UK shows to 2023 ‘Revenge’ tour

The Walkmen have added a number of UK shows to their 2023 ‘Revenge’ tour – see dates below and find tickets here.

In January, they announced their return to the UK with some new London shows. The band, who surprised fans late last year with news that they would be reuniting for the first time in decade, will play two headline shows at London’s KOKO this August.

Now, The Walkmen have added further dates, including shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin, with an additional London date. Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, March 31 and can be found here.

Advertisement

In addition to the UK dates, the band are due to play a number of shows at New York’s Webster Hall in April. They’ll be at the venue April 24-28, before heading to Philadelphia, Atlanta and more cities in the US.

Glasgow, Dublin and Manchester – we’re headed your way in August. Sign up for presale tickets now – https://t.co/0MveHdUagR pic.twitter.com/DWgPTlQp0I — The Walkmen (@TheWalkmen) March 27, 2023

The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists.

“We haven’t discussed that. I’m working on so much stuff. I don’t see that happening right now,” he said. “I wouldn’t be against it in the future — I really love writing with those guys. Maybe after we play together we’ll be interested in that, but not right now.

“We’re not going to turn into the Pixies or something like that. Nobody wants to do that. We just wanted to do what was fun. We used to do this because we needed the money, and you have to get out and keep the engine running, so you say yes to things you maybe shouldn’t have. Now we just don’t need to. We’re doing only the stuff we want to do, and that’s a great feeling.”

Bassist Peter Bauer announced The Walkmen’s hiatus in November of 2013, with the band playing a farewell show in Philadelphia the following month. “We have no future plans whatsoever,” he said at the time. They performed for the last time before their hiatus in February 2014, with a show in New Orleans.

Advertisement

The Walkmen’s UK tour 2023:

AUGUST

21 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

23 – Vicar Street, Dublin

26 – New Century, Manchester

29 – KOKO, London *SOLD OUT*

30 – KOKO, London

31 – KOKO, London